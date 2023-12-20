Video Ad Feedback
Star Wars actor on how he adapts to his star roles
CNN's Christiane Amanpour talks to Adam Driver about how he adapts and gets into character for his hit roles.
Trending Now 16 videos
Star Wars actor on how he adapts to his star roles
Kate McKinnon is back at 'SNL' and she brought friends
'What could we do to get you to go away?': Comedian interviews George Santos
She's had a #1 hit in 7 decades and still isn't in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
See the first African elephant born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 7 years
Hear Pennsylvania House debate over Taylor Swift resolution
NASA's images show solar flare that silenced radio signals on Earth
UK court rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by tabloid group
'Alone' survivalist reveals what he keeps in his car during winter weather
Watch TikTok's top trending videos of 2023
'What's happening?': Woman's sudsy toilet goes viral
Chihuahua's daring dash down New York City highway goes viral
Charles Barkley reacts to Draymond Green's suspension
See Andre Braugher flex his comic muscles on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'
Grandpa's attempt to put baby to sleep goes hilariously wrong
This Rembrandt painting was misidentified. See what happened when Sotheby's found the truth
