Dr. Gupta shares how ketamine led to death of Matthew Perry
An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office reveals the cause of death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The report shows Perry died as a result of "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning. CNN's Sanjay Gupta and Elizabeth Wagmeister report.
