Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 'Person of the Year'
CNN's Harry Enten breaks down Taylor Swift's career and why Swift was named 2023's "Person of the Year" by Time Magazine.
02:44 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 'Person of the Year'
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Sickest thing I've ever done': Watch epic trick off skyscraper
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos sings Taylor Swift in new Cameo video
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Filmmakers make surprising discovery at the bottom of Lake Huron
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daughter into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stay together? See what the oddsmakers think
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cellphone camera captures animal with unusual look
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTIV
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows inflatable Santa pop as car drives by
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Star Wars' star reveals what he was thinking during iconic scene
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't worry, I've got them all out': Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Rockefeller's legendary Christmas tree lights up
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN