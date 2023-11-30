Video Ad Feedback
Mystery caller 'trolls' Charles Barkley during the premiere of his show
In their debut show "King Charles," hosts Gayle King and Charles Barkley get a surprise message from their first mystery caller.
00:40 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Mystery caller 'trolls' Charles Barkley during the premiere of his show
00:40
Source: CNN
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Source: CNN
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
00:36
Source: CNN
See woman's elaborate Taylor Swift-inspired holiday home
01:34
Source: WLS
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Source: CNN
Adam Sandler is the voice of 'Leo'
01:36
Source: CNN
Doorbell camera captures robot vacuum's escape
01:25
Source: CNN
Bodycam footage shows police help orchestrate marriage proposal
00:57
Source: CNN
Dog sleeps it off at the vet after raiding owner's liquor
01:53
Source: CNN
Jennifer Lawrence has wardrobe malfunction at holiday event
00:35
Source: CNN
Hear what David Letterman misses most about hosting 'The Late Show'
01:01
Source: CNN
American Airlines reacts to video of wheelchair crashing onto airport tarmac
00:45
Source: CNN
'Turkenheimer': PSA warning about turkey frying goes viral
01:50
Source: CNN
Family stunned over American Girl's pick for doll of the year. See why
02:17
Source: KARE
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
01:49
Source: CNN
NFL star's foster brothers say famous scene from 'The Blind Side' didn't happen
00:55
Source: CNN