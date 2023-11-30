Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows inflatable Santa pop as car drives by
Who shot inflatable Santa? Or did he did he injure himself? CNN's Jeanne Moos has a holiday whodunit.
01:48 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows inflatable Santa pop as car drives by
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't worry, I've got them all out': Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doorbell camera captures robot vacuum's escape
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog sleeps it off at the vet after raiding owner's liquor
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Turkenheimer': PSA warning about turkey frying goes viral
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Travis Kelce releases new Christmas jingle
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mom's encounter with 'package from hell' goes viral
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leaping deer's timing couldn't be worse for truck seller
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheep rescued after spending years at bottom of sea cliff
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch man propose to 'terrified' girlfriend in haunted house
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A sight to behold': Fireworks trailer erupts after fender bender
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She wasn't too interested in talking': Cop pulls over 2 year old
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dad's moves during daughter's cheerleading routine go viral
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch a coyote outrun police on an airport runway
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN