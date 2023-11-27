Video Ad Feedback
Hollywood Minute: John Travolta's near-fatal flight
John Travolta recalls a close call in the sky similar to that in his new film 'The Shepherd,' and 'Venom 3' resumes production post-SAG-AFTRA strike. David Daniel reports.
01:07
Stories worth watching 16 videos
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside London's 'zero-waste' fine dining restaurant
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why the US government is still working with Elon Musk amid antisemitic comments
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family stunned over American Girl's pick for doll of the year. See why
02:17
Now playing- Source: KARE
This high school in Queens New York is preparing the next generation of aviation experts
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment SpaceX launched world's most powerful rocket
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Panda helps Biden answer questions on 'SNL'
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bodycam video shows moment cops find suspect in overturned porta potty
02:00
Now playing- Source: WTMJ
A Mars Express satellite captures amazing video imaging of 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Radio host calls Trump a 'fascist'
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
How breast implants helped save a man with severe lung damage
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
This may be the only place in the Americas to see a giant panda by 2025
05:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the sky worldwide
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN