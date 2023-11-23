wtcw vpx bethenny frankel
Ex-'Real Housewives' star has a warning about reality TV
CNN's Chris Wallace sits down with businesswoman and former reality TV star Bethenny Frankel who says that reality TV participants should be able to unionize because many of them are getting exploited. Watch the full episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," streaming November 24 on Max.
