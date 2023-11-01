Video Ad Feedback
November Movie Preview: animation, action, drama, more
Family flicks, awards season hopefuls, and big-budget tentpoles take back the cinemas from Taylor Swift in November. Rick Damigella has the highlights in our preview.
01:40 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
November Movie Preview: animation, action, drama, more
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See university professor who became China's first civilian astronaut land back on Earth
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Halloween pumpkins are an environmental nightmare. Here's an earth-friendly guide for throwing them away
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why dinosaurs died when crocodiles survived
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'GET OUT': Hear the terrifying words some visitors hear at the US's only ouija board museum
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, dead at 54
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See martial arts instructor face off with 'jacked' kangaroo
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman got a notification about a bear in her home. See what happened next
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She borrowed $34,000 in student loans. Now she owes over $500,000
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift cuts TV promo for NFL game
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN