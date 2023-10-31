Cop Pulls Over Kid 1
'She wasn't too interested in talking': Cop pulls over 2 year old
Toddler driving a pink convertible gets "pulled over" by police. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Cheerleading Dad 2
Dad's moves during daughter's cheerleading routine go viral
Airport Coyote Chase 4
Watch a coyote outrun police on an airport runway
Waxy Dwayne Johnson 1
Dwayne Johnson's wax figure draws Mr. Clean comparison
Kangaroo Dog Fight 2
Man faces off with 'jacked' kangaroo holding his dog under water
Frogs Fake Death 1
Watch a female frog fake death to avoid sexual advances
48 Oyster Eater 1
Woman downs 48 oysters. Date heads for the door before the check
Pumpkin Paddling Record 1
See man's 11-hour journey down river ... in a pumpkin
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: A protestor storms the stage and throws glitter over Labour party leader, Sir Keir Starmer during the leader's speech on the third day of the Labour Party conference on October 10, 2023 in Liverpool, England. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will later address delegates and party members at the annual Labour Party Conference in the Liverpool Conference Centre. Keir Starmer will pledge to give more powers to local authorities and mayors and to 'build a new Britain' accelerating the building of new homes on unused urban land. (Photo by CIan Forsyth/Getty Images)
Britain's potential next prime minister glitter bombed during speech
Sheep Cross Road 1
Drone footage of sheep herd is 'weirdly mesmerizing'
Rat On Hood 1
NYC rat emerges from man's hood on drive to country wedding
False Alarm Follies 1
These decorations are so hot people called the fire department
Furball Model Split
Model blinded by her outfit has wild ride at fashion show
Cheerleader Loses Pants 3
Cheerleader flips out of his pants in front of 70,000 football fans
Taylor Swift Popcorn Cart 3
Taylor Swift's NFL game exit leads to fan speculation
