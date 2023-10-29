Video Ad Feedback
'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, dead at 54
Matthew Perry, 54, the beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on "Friends," has died. Perry died in an apparent drowning accident at his Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources.
