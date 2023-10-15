Video Ad Feedback
Suzanne Somers was more than just the star of 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the actress who lit up the small screen on "Three's Company" and one of TV's most iconic fitness pitchwomen, has died at 76. CNN's Stephanie Elam looks back on her career.
03:12 - Source: CNN
