batiste wallace vpx
Hear how Beethoven's classic sounds with a blues twist
Musician and singer Jon Batiste joins CNN's Chris Wallace to demonstrate how music can cross genres. Watch the full episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," streaming October 13th on Max.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
'Exhausted with trying': Jada Pinkett Smith says she's been separated from Will Smith since 2016
01:49
Now playing
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: A protestor storms the stage and throws glitter over Labour party leader, Sir Keir Starmer during the leader's speech on the third day of the Labour Party conference on October 10, 2023 in Liverpool, England. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will later address delegates and party members at the annual Labour Party Conference in the Liverpool Conference Centre. Keir Starmer will pledge to give more powers to local authorities and mayors and to 'build a new Britain' accelerating the building of new homes on unused urban land. (Photo by CIan Forsyth/Getty Images)
Britain's potential next prime minister glitter bombed during speech
02:01
Now playing
Sheep Cross Road 1
Drone footage of sheep herd is 'weirdly mesmerizing'
01:27
Now playing
Rat On Hood 1
NYC rat emerges from man's hood on drive to country wedding
01:51
Now playing
wtcw al michaels vpx
78-year-old famed sportscaster explains why he has never knowingly eaten a vegetable in his life
01:05
Now playing
False Alarm Follies 1
These decorations are so hot people called the fire department
02:04
Now playing
ed sheeran ipswich
Perfect: Ed Sheeran joins in rendition of hit song with UK soccer club
00:38
Now playing
video thumbnail mummy Pennsylvania 1
Man who was accidentally mummified 128 years ago is getting a funeral this weekend
01:07
Now playing
selena coldplay
Hear Selena Gomez sing with Coldplay during band's world tour performance
00:36
Now playing
Furball Model Split
Model blinded by her outfit has wild ride at fashion show
01:54
Now playing
late night thumbnail
'I don't know if I can still do this': Late night hosts crack jokes in first shows since writers' strike
01:38
Now playing
Oct 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Taylor Swift, a guest of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (not pictured), cheers during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
New photos show Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce
00:48
Now playing
Cheerleader Loses Pants 3
Cheerleader flips out of his pants in front of 70,000 football fans
01:50
Now playing
black bear picnic thumbnail
Watch a black bear feast on family picnic as onlookers sit frozen
00:59
Now playing
dumbo octopus 1
'Spooky' rare octopus spotted during a deep-sea expedition
00:41
Now playing
