LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: A protestor storms the stage and throws glitter over Labour party leader, Sir Keir Starmer during the leader's speech on the third day of the Labour Party conference on October 10, 2023 in Liverpool, England. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will later address delegates and party members at the annual Labour Party Conference in the Liverpool Conference Centre. Keir Starmer will pledge to give more powers to local authorities and mayors and to 'build a new Britain' accelerating the building of new homes on unused urban land. (Photo by CIan Forsyth/Getty Images)
Political leader shines ... after being glitter bombed
A big keynote speech allowed a political leader to shine ... literally ... after he was glitter bombed. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Political leader shines ... after being glitter bombed
