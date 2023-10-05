Video Ad Feedback
These decorations are so hot people called the fire department
These holiday decorations are so "lit" bystanders call 911. Would they have fooled you? CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 16 videos
These decorations are so hot people called the fire department
Model blinded by her outfit has wild ride at fashion show
Cheerleader flips out of his pants in front of 70,000 football fans
Taylor Swift's NFL game exit leads to fan speculation
'Everybody calls me the unicorn man': See skydiver's amazing landing
Travelers man front desk after arriving at deserted hotel
Gator's half jaw leads to double takes
'What have you done to my life?': Sister cuts sister's bangs
See wife's reaction when husband gives her two weeks' notice
Host of TikTok show starring rats offers tours of NYC rat infestations
'It was more of a waddle': See cute 4-year-olds run a T. rex race
Adele's mid-concert intervention leaves fan shaking
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
See doorbell video of FedEx guy confronting venomous snake
Passengers applaud pilot's unexpected announcement
Here's what happens when two-headed snake's heads disagree
