Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dead at 82
Michael Gambon, known for playing Albus Dumbledore in most of the "Harry Potter" movies, has died at 82 following a "bout of pneumonia," a statement issued on behalf of his family said, PA Media news agency reported. CNN's Jim Acosta reports live on CNN Max.
