Video Ad Feedback
'What have you done to my life?': Sister cuts sister's bangs
Bangs gone wrong. Watch big sister save little sister from hilarious haircut mishap. CNN's Jeanne Moos splits hairs.
02:25 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'What have you done to my life?': Sister cuts sister's bangs
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See wife's reaction when husband gives her two weeks' notice
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Host of TikTok show starring rats offers tours of NYC rat infestations
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was more of a waddle': See cute 4-year-olds run a T. rex race
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Adele's mid-concert intervention leaves fan shaking
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See doorbell video of FedEx guy confronting venomous snake
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passengers applaud pilot's unexpected announcement
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what happens when two-headed snake's heads disagree
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Overrun by peacocks, town turns to veterinarian for help. See what he's doing
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what happened when mother wheeled triplets into jury duty
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Happy accident': Bear delights in bubble bath on zoo's cleaning day
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Badger runs for its life as woman barrels down mountain slide
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gym manager goes viral after kicking out a turtle
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bear caught on camera dragging golfer's bag into the woods
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Real estate agent pays dearly for guzzling milk from seller's fridge
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN