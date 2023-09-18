NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Jann Wenner speaks onstage during the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The broadcast will air on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on HBO. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner has been removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation's board after comments he made in a New York Times interview about female and Black musicians sparked widespread criticism.
