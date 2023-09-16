Video Ad Feedback
Drew Barrymore gives emotional apology over writers strike controversy
In an Instagram video, talk show host Drew Barrymore apologized to writers over her decision to resume production on her show as members of the Writers Guild of America remain on strike. Barrymore's show drew protest from the union after announcing they would resume production without WGA writers contributing. Hours after posting her apology video, Barrymore seemingly removed it from her Instagram account.
01:02 - Source: CNN
