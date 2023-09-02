Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala honoring award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas in New York City May 24, 2010.
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Jimmy Buffett's most memorable moments
Jimmy Buffett, "Margaritaville" singer, has died, according to his official website. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement said. He was 76.
02:24 - Source: CNN
People We've Lost 16 videos
Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala honoring award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas in New York City May 24, 2010.
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Jimmy Buffett's most memorable moments
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 06: Television host Bob Barker poses for photographers at his last taping of "The Price is Right" show at the CBS Television City Studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles California. Barker has been the host of the "The Price is Right" for 35 years. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Angus Cloud attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Video Ad Feedback
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud known for role as 'Fezco' dies
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: Harrods chairman Mohamed Al Fayed unveils a memorial to his son Dodi and Britain's Diana Princess of Wales at Harrods in London. Harrods chairman Mohamed Al Fayed (C) unveils a memorial (L) to his son Dodi and Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales at Harrods in London, September 1, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo
Video Ad Feedback
Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire former Harrods owner, dies at 94
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
reubens 1989 interview 4
Video Ad Feedback
Watch one of Paul Reuben's first interviews as himself
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor displays two of her three awards she won at the 7th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Ca., Thursday evening, Sept. 6, 1990. O'Connor won for her single "Nothing Compares 2 U" in the video of the year, female video and post modern video categories. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Sinéad O'Connor's most memorable moments
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Singer Tony Bennett performs onstage at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Video Ad Feedback
Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dead at 96
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alan Arkin
Video Ad Feedback
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dead at 89
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Bohrman discusses the set up for a GOP Presidential Debate, which was held at the Reagan Library on January 30, 2008.
Video Ad Feedback
Remembering innovative CNN executive David Bohrman
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jim brown obit vpx
Video Ad Feedback
From NFL legend to actor and civil rights activist: A look back at Jim Brown's life
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. rock legend Tina Turner performs, Thursday evening May 30,1996, at the Olympichall in Munich, Germany, kicking off her concert tour of Germany. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Video Ad Feedback
These are the songs that made Tina Turner an icon
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 12: Actor and singer Harry Belafonte attends the 'Sing Your Song' Photocall during day three of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt on February 12, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See iconic moments from Harry Belafonte's trailblazing career
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
len goodman dwts
Video Ad Feedback
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge dead at 78
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab lisa marie presley
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VATICAN CITY - APRIL 24: Pope Benedict XVI leads his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square on April 24, 2005 in Vatican City. Thousands of pilgrims attended the mass led by the 265th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Pope Benedict's most memorable moments
03:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY: News anchor Barbara Walters is photographed in her New York office for USA Today. (Photo by Todd Plitt/Contour by Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN