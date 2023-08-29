Video Ad Feedback
Mick Jagger describes what it was like seeing Little Richard perform
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger looks back on what it was like to see the icon Little Richard perform. "Little Richard: I Am Everything" premieres Monday, September 4 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.
00:35 - Source: CNN
