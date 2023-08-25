Video Ad Feedback
'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey on her Disney princess transformation
The star of "The Little Mermaid" discusses becoming Ariel in the live-action remake of a beloved Disney classic.
01:00 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 12 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey on her Disney princess transformation
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discuss the weight of the bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig on why the Mattel doll is a 'complicated icon'
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie on their biggest stunt yet
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff talk old hands and new tricks
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman on making their scenes click
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright on what makes Wes Anderson tick
Video Ad Feedback
'Past Lives': Celine Song on the mysteries of time and space
Video Ad Feedback
'Past Lives': Greta Lee on the changing landscape of US moviemaking