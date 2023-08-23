Video Ad Feedback
See doorbell video of FedEx guy confronting venomous snake
FedEx deliveryman REALLY delivers when it comes to killing a rattlesnake. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports he was rattled by the encounter.
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
See doorbell video of FedEx guy confronting venomous snake
Passengers applaud pilot's unexpected announcement
Here's what happens when two-headed snake's heads disagree
Overrun by peacocks, town turns to veterinarian for help. See what he's doing
See what happened when mother wheeled triplets into jury duty
'Happy accident': Bear delights in bubble bath on zoo's cleaning day
Badger runs for its life as woman barrels down mountain slide
Gym manager goes viral after kicking out a turtle
Bear caught on camera dragging golfer's bag into the woods
Real estate agent pays dearly for guzzling milk from seller's fridge
Sewing tutorial goes off the rails when airborne car crashes in yard
Woman's reaction goes viral after wrong man caresses her at concert
Crowd scatters from beach as sea lion angrily emerges from water
'How did this happen?': Farmer finds goat and pony all tangled up ... literally
Brave dog protects owner from winged intruder. See the chaotic moment
