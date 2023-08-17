Video Ad Feedback
See what brought Adele to tears at her concert
Adele got emotional helping fans with their gender reveal during a show at her residency in Las Vegas.
00:49 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See what brought Adele to tears at her concert
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows bystander jumping into crashing waves to grab child swept off pier
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Overrun by peacocks, town turns to veterinarian for help. See what he's doing
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actor stuns festival crowd, participates in medieval combat
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what happened when mother wheeled triplets into jury duty
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes on sexist rant
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Big Brother' contestant Luke Valentine ousted from show after using racial slur
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman comes face-to-face with bear outside her door. See how she reacted
01:41
Now playing- Source: WESH
Video Ad Feedback
See what GOP presidential candidate rapped Eminem at Iowa State Fair
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gal Gadot spits out drink during spicy interview
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We tried the viral last minute ticket hack for Taylor Swift. See how we fared
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Happy accident': Bear delights in bubble bath on zoo's cleaning day
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Steph Curry take the mic at a rock concert
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Badger runs for its life as woman barrels down mountain slide
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch golden retriever interrupt suspected bicycle thief
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Thieves use forklift in ATM robbery. See how it went wrong
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN