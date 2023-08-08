Turtle Crashes Gym 3
Video Ad Feedback
Curious turtle's gym visit goes viral
Turtle crashes gym but manager is the one who gets a workout trying to get it out. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:50 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Turtle Crashes Gym 3
Video Ad Feedback
Curious turtle's gym visit goes viral
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Golf Club Bear 1
Video Ad Feedback
Bear caught on camera dragging golfer's bag into the woods
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Milk Jug Chugger 2
Video Ad Feedback
Real estate agent pays dearly for guzzling milk from seller's fridge
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Car Crashes Sewing Video 1
Video Ad Feedback
Sewing tutorial goes off the rails when airborne car crashes in yard
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Man Caresses Wrong Wife 1
Video Ad Feedback
Woman's reaction goes viral after wrong man caresses her at concert
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mail Truck Parade 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Look at that!': Mail carrier's surprise for 2-year-old stuns mom
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sea Lion Charges Beach 1
Video Ad Feedback
Crowd scatters from beach as sea lion angrily emerges from water
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Merman Mike
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her $9,500 wedding ring at bottom of lake. See how a diver found it
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moos goat horse entangled
Video Ad Feedback
'How did this happen?': Farmer finds goat and pony all tangled up ... literally
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hawk attack
Video Ad Feedback
Brave dog protects owner from winged intruder. See the chaotic moment
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift Blanket Girl 2
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Surfing Seal 1
Video Ad Feedback
Adorable baby seal hops on surfers' boards
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ball Bonks Sportscaster 1
Video Ad Feedback
Yankees announcer calls a foul ball that immediately hits him in the face
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Woman Loses Pants 1
Video Ad Feedback
This woman fell on the treadmill at the gym. What happened next will stun you
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Deer In Pool 2
Video Ad Feedback
12-year-old springs to action when baby deer falls into pool
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN