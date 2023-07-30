Video Ad Feedback
Tim McGraw talks new album and the concerning trend of concertgoers throwing items during shows
CNN's Chloe Melas speaks to Tim McGraw about his upcoming album and tour "Standing Room Only." He also shared his thoughts on the growing trend where concertgoers are throwing items on stage.
03:58 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Tim McGraw talks new album and the concerning trend of concertgoers throwing items during shows
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures bear taking a dip in backyard pool during heat wave
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Someone in the crowd threw a drink at Cardi B. See how she reacted
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sharon Stone describes iconic scene that changed her career forever
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Three whales seen performing rare, synchronized jump
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Sinéad O'Connor's most memorable moments
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See car that was sliced in half but still drives
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A stint of habitual overuse': Post Malone on how psychedelic mushrooms affect him
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity at concert
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cranky sea lion storms beach, sends tourists scrambling
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Seeing people talk like robots on TikTok? See what's behind the bizarre new trend
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows singer jumping off stage to confront a concertgoer
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tattoo artist uses surprising medium to set world record
02:05
Now playing- Source: WANF
Video Ad Feedback
Ted Cruz calls Barbie movie 'propaganda'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her $9,500 wedding ring at bottom of lake. See how a diver found it
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN