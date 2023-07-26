Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Sinéad O'Connor's most memorable moments
CNN's Stephanie Elam looks back at the life and career of Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who has died at the age 56, according to Ireland's public broadcaster RTE.
02:33 - Source: CNN
