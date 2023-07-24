cnn screen time barbie margot robbie ryan gosling_00004504.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
Barbie's boyfriend threatens to steal the show in Greta Gerwig's movie about the Mattel doll.

00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 5 videos
cnn screen time barbie margot robbie ryan gosling_00004504.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time oppenheimer christopher nolan 2_00002930.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time oppenheimer christopher nolan 1 _00004212.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time oppenheimer cillian murphy robert downey jr _00002115.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discuss the weight of the bomb
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time barbie greta gerwig_00001705.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig on why the Mattel doll is a 'complicated icon'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN