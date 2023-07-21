Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
The writer-director takes on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 5 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discuss the weight of the bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig on why the Mattel doll is a 'complicated icon'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN