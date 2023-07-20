Video Ad Feedback
Matt Damon says this 2009 decision may have cost him $250M
Actor Matt Damon joined CNN's Chris Wallace of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" to discuss how he chooses the projects he does and how one movie he turned down in 2009 may have cost him $250 million.
01:31 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Matt Damon says this 2009 decision may have cost him $250M
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Another tourist graffitis the Colosseum in third incident in a month
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'How did this happen?': Farmer finds goat and pony all tangled up ... literally
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Patient sings 'Moana' soundtrack during brain surgery
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He says he lived below the poverty line while working on hit show. Hear his reaction to CEO's strike comments
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jason Aldean runs off stage during concert
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger says she saw flight attendant's body hit plane ceiling
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See brawl erupt in Kosovo parliament after lawmaker throws water at PM
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows Great White swimming near surfers
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actress tells Wallace why she isn't married to longtime partner
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Massive python lunges at hunter during capture
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Heart-stopping video shows tourists fleeing from eruption
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how this child's coloring book technique gave NASA its first image of Mars
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Woman finds success on social media portraying 'boomer mom'
02:07
Now playing- Source: KARE
Video Ad Feedback
Fans in disbelief when this A-lister showed up to movie theater
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN