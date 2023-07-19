Video Ad Feedback
'How did this happen?': Farmer finds goat and pony all tangled up ... literally
A horse's tail ensnares a goat's horns. It's a G.O.A.T goat tale. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'How did this happen?': Farmer finds goat and pony all tangled up ... literally
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Patient sings 'Moana' soundtrack during brain surgery
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brave dog protects owner from winged intruder. See the chaotic moment
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
Video Ad Feedback
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They're off!': Grandparents Derby quickly leads to faceplants
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Adorable baby seal hops on surfers' boards
Video Ad Feedback
Shark ruins $3.5 million payday for fishermen
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Congressman disses referees by offering his glass eye
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
84-year-old broadcaster hit in the face with foul ball while calling the game
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This woman fell on the treadmill at the gym. What happened next will stun you
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
12-year-old springs to action when baby deer falls into pool
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pup pals refuse to be separated by kennel wall
Video Ad Feedback
See what Taylor Swift hoped her fans didn't see during live show
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN