Video Ad Feedback
Country music star runs off stage during concert
Jason Aldean says he is recovering after he was forced to end a concert in Connecticut early due to what he described as a "combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion."
01:12 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Country music star runs off stage during concert
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger says she saw flight attendant's body hit plane ceiling
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See brawl erupt in Kosovo parliament after lawmaker throws water at PM
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows Great White swimming near surfers
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actress tells Wallace why she isn't married to longtime partner
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Massive python lunges at hunter during capture
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Heart-stopping video shows tourists fleeing from eruption
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how this child's coloring book technique gave NASA its first image of Mars
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Woman finds success on social media portraying 'boomer mom'
02:07
Now playing- Source: KARE
Video Ad Feedback
Fans in disbelief when this A-lister showed up to movie theater
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sea otter wrestles surfboard away from its rider
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man throws TV, other items from 21st floor of Vegas hotel
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bryan Adams doesn't miss a beat after fan takes microphone
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former One Direction member reveals why he left the band
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the stunning new NASA image that shows star birthplace
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is where I draw the line': CNN anchors react to new Burger King menu item
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN