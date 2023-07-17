orange is the new black split
Actress reveals how much she just made from a top Netflix show
"Orange is the New Black" actors Emma Myles and Lea DeLaria join 'CNN This Morning' to discuss residual checks in the era of streaming services.
The first anniversary image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope displays star birth like it's never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. It is a relatively small, quiet stellar nursery, but you'd never know it from Webb's chaotic close-up. Jets bursting from young stars crisscross the image, impacting the surrounding interstellar gas and lighting up molecular hydrogen, shown in red. Some stars display the telltale shadow of a circumstellar disk, the makings of future planetary systems. The young stars at the center of many of these disks are similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller. The heftiest in this image is the star S1, which appears amid a glowing cave it is carving out with its stellar winds in the lower half of the image. The lighter-colored gas surrounding S1 consists of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a family of carbon-based molecules that are among the most common compounds found in space.
Burger King has introduced a new burger in Thailand with a jaw-dropping amount of cheese, in an apparent homage to the popularity of the dairy product among young people. This week, the fast food chain introduced what it called the "real cheeseburger," a bun filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese. The item launched on Thai menus Sunday, and quickly went viral on social media in Thailand, with many users on TikTok posting videos of them trying the new offering. At a Burger King in Bangkok on Tuesday, one customer who ordered the burger told CNN that she tried it for the first time after seeing it on social media. She said she loves cheese but this was a bit too much.
