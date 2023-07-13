Video Ad Feedback
Hear how Fran Drescher responded to criticism over Kim Kardashian photo
Fran Drescher, the president of the SAG-AFTRA union, responded to criticism for traveling to Italy to attend Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities this past weekend as her 160,000-member actors' union faced a deadline to go on strike.
01:08 - Source: CNN
