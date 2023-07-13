SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center right speak alongside SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time.
'We had no choice': Actors union president announces strike
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher talks to reporters just after the actors union leadership voted unanimously to strike.
