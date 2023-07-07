Video Ad Feedback
Britney Spears alleges assault by NBA rookie's security
CNN's Chloe Melas reports on Britney Spears' allegation that security for San Antonio Spurs basketball player Victor Wembanyama struck her in the face when she tried to get Wembanyama's attention.
02:32 - Source: CNN
