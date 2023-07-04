July movie preview
July movie preview
Summer is heating up and so are the movies heading to theaters. Rick Damigella runs down the biggest movies opening in July.
01:13 - Source: CNN
July movie preview
July movie preview
01:13
- Source: CNN
Nightcap TSA airport scanners clip Thumb
When will the US lift the liquid ban in airports?
01:57
- Source: CNN
Philadelphia Eagles wedding Jordan Mailata
NFL lineman stuns crowd with wedding performance
01:06
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Book an Artist clip
What it costs to book Beyoncé or Flo Rida for your party
02:01
- Source: CNN
paddle georgia participant
Hundreds paddle Georgia river in annual signature event
03:04
- Source: WTOC
tom stuker vpx
He paid $500k in 1990 for unlimited flights. See how many miles he's accrued
02:21
- Source: CNN
cow bill weir vpx
Hear how McDonald's could help save the earth
04:17
- Source: CNN
People gather in a park for a barbeque
Good news for the grill masters: Some 4th of July staples will be more affordable this year
01:52
- Source: CNN
Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park.
See cracked support pillar sway as roller coaster car goes by
01:05
- Source: CNN
lindsey graham vpx
Lindsey Graham booed at Trump rally in his home state
02:04
- Source: CNN
harrison ford af1 wtcw vpx
See Harrison Ford's reaction after rewatching scene from 'Air Force One'
02:38
- Source: CNN
KATC Alligator vpx
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
00:39
- Source: KATC
GA cactus
Woman stunned by size of cactus she waited decades to see bloom
02:55
- Source: WXIA
Debra Rapoport Artist and Influencer
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
- Source: CNN
strike businesses vpx
Writers' strike cost the economy $2 billion in 2008. This is the impact now
02:45
- Source: CNN