Hollywood Minute: Chloë Grace Moretz is 'Nimona'
Chloë Grace Moretz talks about her new movie, and a new documentary looks at the life and legacy of Rock Hudson. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Hollywood Minute: Chloë Grace Moretz is 'Nimona'
01:30
Source: CNN
When will the US lift the liquid ban in airports?
01:57
Source: CNN
NFL lineman stuns crowd with wedding performance
01:06
Source: CNN
What it costs to book Beyoncé or Flo Rida for your party
02:01
Source: CNN
Hundreds paddle Georgia river in annual signature event
03:04
Source: WTOC
He paid $500k in 1990 for unlimited flights. See how many miles he's accrued
02:21
Source: CNN
Hear how McDonald's could help save the earth
04:17
Source: CNN
Good news for the grill masters: Some 4th of July staples will be more affordable this year
01:52
Source: CNN
See cracked support pillar sway as roller coaster car goes by
01:05
Source: CNN
Lindsey Graham booed at Trump rally in his home state
02:04
Source: CNN
See Harrison Ford's reaction after rewatching scene from 'Air Force One'
02:38
Source: CNN
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
00:39
Source: KATC
Woman stunned by size of cactus she waited decades to see bloom
02:55
Source: WXIA
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
Source: CNN
Writers' strike cost the economy $2 billion in 2008. This is the impact now
02:45
Source: CNN
Music star shares how he recovered from a broken neck
01:21
Source: CNN