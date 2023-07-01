Video Ad Feedback
See Harrison Ford's reaction after rewatching scene from 'Air Force One'
Actor Harrison Ford joins CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss some of his famous roles, and reacts to an intense scene from the film, "Air Force One."
02:38 - Source: CNN
