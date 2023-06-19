beyonce gender reveal 03
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
A fan asked Beyoncé to read their baby's gender reveal announcement during a concert in Cologne, Germany.

00:45 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
beyonce gender reveal 03
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
philadelphia high school graduate diploma
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing
- Source: WPVI
Nightcap Arthur Brooks clip Thumb
Unhappy at work? How to change jobs without fear
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear dangling window vpx
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap cybercrime thumb
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab party gate video
First video of Boris Johnson's 'partygate' scandal emerges
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger trump split
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jokic presser moment 2
Jokić cracks up reporters after NBA finals win
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
max park rubiks cube world record 1
A 21-year-old man solved a Rubik's Cube in the time it took to read this headline
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mormon cricket invades town affil pkg vpx
'They're just gross': Nevada residents experience Mormon cricket takeover
01:29
Now playing
- Source: KSL
Bear Destin Florida SCREENGRAB
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A soldier stands next to the wreckage of a plane during the search for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago in the jungles of Caqueta, Colombia May 19, 2023. Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump supporter vpx
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liziane Gutierrez alleged burglar
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing
- Source: KVVU
Convicted Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski is escorted by US Marshals outside the Sacramento County Federal Court, Sacramento, California, May 4, 1998. Kaczynski was given four consecutive life sentences. AFP PHOTO/POOL (Photo credit should read RICH PEDRONCELLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ex-FBI deputy director discusses how 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski was captured
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway trump split 060723
Why George Conway believes Trump 'has to be incarcerated' to some extent
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN