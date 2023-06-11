Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
Las Vegas police are investigating an alleged burglary in the home of Instagram influencer Liziane Gutierrez. KVVU's Jaclyn Schultz reports.
01:51 - Source: KVVU
Trending Now 17 videos
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing- Source: KVVU
Man behind viral alligator enclosure video gets arrested
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The show did break me': Tom Holland reveals why he's taking acting break
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the new 'Barbie' movie trailer
01:42
Now playing- Source: Warner Bros
Watch: Vegas police respond to report of '10-foot creature' in yard after green flash across sky
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Padma Lakshmi reflects on her time as host of 'Top Chef'
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
12-year-old springs to action when baby deer falls into pool
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
You can live in this 462-sq-ft apartment located on a bridge for $250,000
02:06
Now playing- Source: KCAL
See timelapse of NYC disappearing into cloud of wildfire smoke
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'How dare you': Drew Barrymore rages over tabloid media for false claims
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dog scales wall to be with best friend. See the moment
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
NFL star draws laughter at the White House for podium prank
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what made Taylor Swift gag on stage
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dramatic footage shows moment 1.8-mile bridge collapses
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elton John bumps into Manchester City at the airport and gets serenaded
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Caught on video: Man and bear resort to cupcake crimes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Climber found a man frozen on top of Mt. Everest. See what he did next.
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN