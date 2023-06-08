Padma Lakshmi reflects on her time as host of 'Top Chef'
After 17 years and 20 seasons, Padma Lakshmi announced she will step aside as host and judge of the cooking competition series, "Top Chef." She joins CNN's Chris Wallace and reflects on her time as the host.
01:21 - Source: CNN
