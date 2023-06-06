Taylor Swift Swallows Bug 1
See what made Taylor Swift gag on stage
"Oh, delicious"... Watch Taylor Swift process the bug she just swallowed during concert. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:55 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Taylor Swift Swallows Bug 1
See what made Taylor Swift gag on stage
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes present US President Joe Biden with a jersey during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023 Super Bowl champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5.
NFL star draws laughter at the White House for podium prank
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elton john manchester city split
Elton John bumps into Manchester City at the airport and gets serenaded
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cupcake Crimes 2
Caught on video: Man and bear resort to cupcake crimes
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Everest Rescue 2
Climber found a man frozen on top of Mt. Everest. See what he did next.
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Watch Taylor Swift's concert message to LGBTQ+ fans
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dr phil ISO wallace
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dev shah spelling bee champion
See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dog Gets Indoor Pool Split
See swim-crazy dog's reaction to new indoor pool
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Georgia Car Crash
Driver survives death-defying car crash in Georgia
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jay leno ISO wtcw
Jay Leno shows Chris Wallace his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danny masterson church scientology facing sexual assault lawsuit huffpost jackson ndwknd vpx_00011716
'That 70's Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Kendall Roy Jeremy Strong
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN