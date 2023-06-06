Netflix star waves goodbye to coming-of-age comedy
"Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan bids farewell to the coming-of-age Netflix comedy.
02:56 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Netflix star waves goodbye to coming-of-age comedy
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Climber found a man frozen on top of Mt. Everest. See what he did next.
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jay Leno shows his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing- Source: KCAL
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN