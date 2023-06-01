Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
Hollywood actor Al Pacino is set to become a father again at the age of 83, with his 29-year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah expecting a child, his representative confirmed to CNN. CNN's Harry Enten explains whether or not age differences still play a role in relationships.
01:48 - Source: CNN
