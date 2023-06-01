NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
Hollywood actor Al Pacino is set to become a father again at the age of 83, with his 29-year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah expecting a child, his representative confirmed to CNN. CNN's Harry Enten explains whether or not age differences still play a role in relationships.
01:48 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danny masterson church scientology facing sexual assault lawsuit huffpost jackson ndwknd vpx_00011716
'That 70's Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Cupcake Crimes 2
Caught on video: Man and bear resort to cupcake crimes
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kendall Roy Jeremy Strong
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
'Horrible': Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan on podcast
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
isopod thumb 4
See adventurous eaters try this 14-legged crustacean dish
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
titanic discovery
See the images showing Titanic wreckage discovery
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sun Image 2
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
orca story 1
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Halle Bailey with young fans at the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)
'I cried': CNN reporter describes how representation matters in remake of 'The Little Mermaid'
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Crowd cheers surprise guest performance on Renaissance tour
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRADY HOUSE 01
Iconic TV show home is up for sale. See what it looks like inside
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UMass Boston Grads 2023
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN