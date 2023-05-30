'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
Actor Jeremy Strong talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the last scene of the series finale of the Emmy Award-winning series "Succession."
01:48 - Source: CNN
