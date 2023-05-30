Kendall Roy Jeremy Strong
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
Anderson Cooper 360
Actor Jeremy Strong talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the last scene of the series finale of the Emmy Award-winning series "Succession."
01:48 - Source: CNN
