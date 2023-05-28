Police to investigate rock legend for wearing satirical Nazi costume
Roger Waters, co-founder of seminal rock band Pink Floyd, is being investigated by German police for wearing a costume that he says parodied the Nazis. CNN's Scott McClean reports.
01:54 - Source: CNN
