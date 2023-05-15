Video appears to show Taylor Swift defend a concertgoer mid performance
Taylor Swift appeared to help a concertgoer in the crowd of her latest "Eras Tour" stop in Philadelphia, PA, and videos of the moment are circulating on social media.
00:40 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video appears to show Taylor Swift defend a concertgoer mid performance
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Nothing was going to stop me': Pregnant woman in labor walks graduation stage
01:49
Now playing- Source: WXYZ
Guinness World Records names world's oldest dog to ever live (February 2023)
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Alligator surprises road crew's robotic camera in a storm pipe. Watch what happened next
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Travel expert explains the 'unspoken rights' for every plane seat
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Composer accused of attending coronation as Meghan Markle in disguise speaks with CNN
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fifth grader stuns internet with spirited piano performance
02:06
Now playing- Source: KHOU
Mom in labor walks graduation stage to accept her college diploma
01:28
Now playing- Source: wdiv
'Jeopardy!' faces backlash after all 3 contestants mispronounce answer
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fierce bunny removed from neighborhood after lunging at residents
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman caught with 22 snakes in her luggage at Indian airport
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lightning strikes same tree twice within 14 seconds
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman's new home purchase ruined by snakes in the walls
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sour grapes': CNN panel reacts to Richard Dreyfuss' comments on Oscars diversity
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Streaming series 'The Muppets Mayhem'
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN