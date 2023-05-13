smokey robinson
Why soul artist doesn't want to be called 'African-American'
Music legend Smokey Robinson explains to CNN's Chris Wallace why he wants to be called 'Black American' or 'American American' rather than 'African American.'
00:55 - Source: CNN
