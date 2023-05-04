Henry Winkler tells CNN how he realized 'Barry' character is an 'a-hole'
Actor Henry Winkler speaks to CNN's Kaitlan Collins about his role as Gene Cousineau on the hit show "Barry" and his life's work.
05:17 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Henry Winkler tells CNN how he realized 'Barry' character is an 'a-hole'
05:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
BMW barrels over 120 mph across median, heading directly for officer at traffic stop
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
What happens to your brain when someone breaks your heart
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Host loses it as TV debate interrupted. See what happened
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Startling video shows principal face-to-face with bear
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cockroach upstages A-list celebs at Met Gala
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bestselling author shares tips to combat loneliness
05:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Seaweed blob stretching from West Africa to Gulf of Mexico reaches FL beaches
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beloved walrus was controversially euthanized. See how she's being honored
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Did Ed Sheeran copy this famous song? Listen for yourself
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Comedian jokes about Donald Trump and roasts President Biden at WHCD
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Roy Wood Jr. and Biden poke fun at his age
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michelle Obama shows off tambourine skills at Springsteen concert
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
There were no Disney princesses that looked like her, so this artist made her own
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Carol Burnett surprises Wallace when she shares her original career aspiration
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN