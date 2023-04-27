Larry King to Jerry Springer on 'The Jerry Springer Show': Why do you want to run a circus? (1998)
Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host whose tabloid talk show was known for outrageous arguments, joined "Larry King Live" in 1998 to talk about his role on "The Jerry Springer Show." According to his manager, Bradley Singer, Jerry Springer died. Springer was 79.
02:36 - Source: CNN
